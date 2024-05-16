If you've tuned into the radio or scrolled through social media lately, chances are you've come across a catchy new single called "MILLION DOLLAR BABY." This upbeat track has quickly gained popularity and even secured the #2 spot on the Billboard Top 100 list. But do you know the story behind the artist responsible for this bop?

Fun fact: He's none other than a Prince William, Virginia native!

Tommy Richman was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia. Both before and after his graduation from Woodbridge High School in 2018, Richman made the bold decision to pursue his passion for music, and the rest is history. Richman burst onto the music scene in 2016 with his debut track "Ballin' Stalin." Since then, he's treated fans to a string of hit singles, including "Sand Man," "Tu Pax," "Chrono Trigger," and "Bad Boys."