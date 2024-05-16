If you've tuned into the radio or scrolled through social media lately, chances are you've come across a catchy new single called "MILLION DOLLAR BABY." This upbeat track has quickly gained popularity and even secured the #2 spot on the Billboard Top 100 list. But do you know the story behind the artist responsible for this bop?
Fun fact: He's none other than a Prince William, Virginia native!
Tommy Richman was born and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia. Both before and after his graduation from Woodbridge High School in 2018, Richman made the bold decision to pursue his passion for music, and the rest is history. Richman burst onto the music scene in 2016 with his debut track "Ballin' Stalin." Since then, he's treated fans to a string of hit singles, including "Sand Man," "Tu Pax," "Chrono Trigger," and "Bad Boys."
According to Variety, "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" made an impressive debut at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100, amassing 38 million streams and garnering 302,000 radio airplay audience impressions, as reported by Luminate data.
This achievement marks only the sixth time in history that an artist has debuted in the top two of the chart with no prior Hot 100 history, according to Billboard.
In a 2023 interview with Miami New Times, Richman reminisced about his move from the DMV to Los Angeles in 2022, reflecting on his musical beginnings in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.
"There's a lot of passion through the scene back home, and I feel like it's because a lot of people don't get a fair shake," Richman tells New Times. "It's really hard to have your voice heard there. That's probably why a lot of people from Virginia left, like Pharrell and Timbaland. It's kind of key for an artist to leave their nest. That way, you can appreciate where you come from."
Despite his limited discography thus far, Richman is poised to make a significant impact. A versatile singer adept at seamlessly transitioning between alternative and R&B genres, Richman benefits from a strong support system, notably teaming up with Brent Faiyaz last year through the singer's creative agency, ISO Supremacy.
Along with powerhouses such as SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, Hozier, and Reneé Rap, Richman will be performing at the 2024 Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, IL in August.
As Tommy Richman continues to soar to new heights in the music industry, we couldn't be prouder to call him one of our own. While his talent has taken him far and wide, Prince William, Virginia will always be his home, a place where his journey began and where his roots run deep.
As he continues to make waves in the music world, let's remember to support and celebrate our local talent, knowing that no matter how far he goes, Tommy Richman's heart will always belong right here in PWC.
Cheers to you, Tommy, and here's to many more milestones ahead!